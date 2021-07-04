Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 7,665 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Twilio were worth $26,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 645.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total value of $598,135.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,154 shares of company stock worth $49,338,720. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $388.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $341.40. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.32 and a 1-year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWLO. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.77.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

