Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 20,547 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,547 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $22,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,278,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,312,000 after acquiring an additional 77,366 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Plancorp LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.39.

PSX opened at $87.90 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

