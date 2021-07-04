Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 127,135 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,277,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,135 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Kinder Morgan worth $21,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 499,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 95,450 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 45.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $609,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $658,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 297,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 32,588 shares during the period. 59.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.24.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410 over the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.87.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

