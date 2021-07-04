PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Shares Bought by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,319,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PS Business Parks by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,117,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,433,000 after buying an additional 171,867 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in PS Business Parks by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,327,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,304,000 after buying an additional 165,096 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in PS Business Parks by 32.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 270,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,843,000 after buying an additional 66,145 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PS Business Parks by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,925,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,240,000 after buying an additional 54,533 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $390,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,158.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Schultz sold 9,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,523,980.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,697 shares of company stock worth $2,458,761. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on PSB shares. KeyCorp raised PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of PSB stock opened at $148.63 on Friday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.26 and a twelve month high of $165.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.63.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 38.26%. Research analysts expect that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

