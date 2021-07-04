Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 3,702 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $309,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT opened at $250.93 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $192.68 and a 1 year high of $251.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.15.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

