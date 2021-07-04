Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 90.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 347,864 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 27,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALSN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.20.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

