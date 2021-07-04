Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,370 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 14,221 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.14% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $73,428,000 after buying an additional 182,880 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 10,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DCOM shares. Stephens raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $33.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.17. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.77 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

