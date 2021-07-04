Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after buying an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 131,752 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BJRI shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.27.

BJRI opened at $48.01 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.27.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

