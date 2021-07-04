Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 80.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 105,658 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,808,000 after buying an additional 1,085,289 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 364.0% in the 4th quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 4,652,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,879,000 after buying an additional 3,649,669 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,655,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,027,000 after buying an additional 60,976 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 851.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,091,000 after buying an additional 2,507,510 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $135,287,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.98. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $115,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,099 shares of company stock worth $2,094,531. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.