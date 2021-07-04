Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65,906 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,668,000 after acquiring an additional 271,972 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 944,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,335,000 after acquiring an additional 62,020 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,033,000 after acquiring an additional 46,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 445,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,802,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.40.

NYSE EGP opened at $165.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.85. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.31 and a 12-month high of $171.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

