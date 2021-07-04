Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 501.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,850 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,384,000 after buying an additional 185,517 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,706,000 after buying an additional 1,405,654 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,787,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,800,000 after buying an additional 439,058 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 7.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,418,000 after buying an additional 118,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,264,000 after buying an additional 59,046 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Northern Trust Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

In other news, insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $1,670,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,522.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $56,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,700 shares of company stock worth $3,260,155 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $79.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.72. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $92.77.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

