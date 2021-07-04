Prospector Capital Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on July 7th (OTCMKTS:PRSRU)

Prospector Capital’s (OTCMKTS:PRSRU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, July 7th. Prospector Capital had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Prospector Capital’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRSRU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Prospector Capital has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02.

Get Prospector Capital alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Prospector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.