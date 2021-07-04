ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Short Interest Update

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the May 31st total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 935,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $343,470.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,061.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $354,180.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,809 shares of company stock worth $1,042,109. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 3,814.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 98.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PUMP opened at $9.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38. The firm has a market cap of $970.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 3.33. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $161.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.67 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ProPetro will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.