Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 865.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 113,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $15,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Proofpoint by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,808 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,388,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 29.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,453,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,886,000 after purchasing an additional 334,340 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 24.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,384,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,101,000 after purchasing an additional 273,463 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 51.5% in the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 685,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,818,000 after purchasing an additional 233,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $324,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,719.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total transaction of $649,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,869,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $173.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -74.27 and a beta of 1.23. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $174.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.57.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.69.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

