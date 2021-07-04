Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) PT Raised to $44.50 at Raymond James

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) had its price objective upped by Raymond James to $44.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PROF. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profound Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of PROF stock opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.14. Profound Medical has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $333.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 385.73%. The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Profound Medical will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROF. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Profound Medical by 20.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 845,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,032,000 after buying an additional 20,477 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 61,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Profound Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Profound Medical by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,297,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,138,000 after acquiring an additional 602,797 shares in the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

