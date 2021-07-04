PRIZM Price Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. During the last seven days, PRIZM has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $27.92 million and $661,489.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002698 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000146 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About PRIZM

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,792,285,620 coins. The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

