Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) PT Raised to $57.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.00.

PRVA stock opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. Privia Health Group has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.10.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $213.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Privia Health Group will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Privia Health Group news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 16,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $361,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

