Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the May 31st total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

PRMW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Get Primo Water alerts:

In related news, CFO Jay Wells sold 91,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $1,553,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,569.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 61,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $1,081,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,568,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,591,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,365,450 shares of company stock valued at $23,578,550. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water in the first quarter worth $170,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water in the first quarter worth $182,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Primo Water by 5.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Primo Water by 7.9% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Primo Water stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.49. 701,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,023. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.