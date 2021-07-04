Primecoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $814,008.00 (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Primecoin has a market cap of $4.27 million and $814,008.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000327 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Primecoin has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Primecoin

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,844,455 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

