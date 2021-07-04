PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 876,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PPD were worth $33,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPD by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,190,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,975,000 after buying an additional 781,770 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PPD by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,032,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,980,000 after buying an additional 1,761,874 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPD by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,554,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,504,000 after buying an additional 772,535 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of PPD by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,436,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,113,000 after buying an additional 516,016 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPD by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,886,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,211,000 after buying an additional 233,064 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPD opened at $46.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.22. PPD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $46.63.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,139,958. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PPD. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of PPD in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of PPD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of PPD to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.08.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

