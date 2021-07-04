PotCoin Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 4th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $3.62 million and $2,558.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,419.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,348.44 or 0.06630458 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $533.32 or 0.01505746 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.34 or 0.00410333 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00161495 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $220.44 or 0.00622373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.74 or 0.00425583 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006765 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.46 or 0.00345755 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,372,856 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

