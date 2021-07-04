Poste Italiane SpA (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Short Interest Update

Poste Italiane SpA (OTCMKTS:PITAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,737,400 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the May 31st total of 2,790,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37,374.0 days.

Shares of Poste Italiane stock remained flat at $$13.64 on Friday. Poste Italiane has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $13.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.01.

Get Poste Italiane alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Poste Italiane in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Poste Italiane SpA provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments, Mobile and Digital; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers letter post, express delivery, logistics, parcels, and philately services.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Poste Italiane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poste Italiane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.