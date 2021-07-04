Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $52.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

POR opened at $46.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.84.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Portland General Electric news, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,221,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,484.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $202,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,236.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 159.8% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portland General Electric (POR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.