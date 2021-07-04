Polkastarter (POLS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $34.96 Million

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Polkastarter coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.43 or 0.00004030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkastarter has traded up 56.3% against the dollar. Polkastarter has a total market cap of $102.95 million and approximately $34.96 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00054782 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00018297 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.72 or 0.00801112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,842.72 or 0.08026812 BTC.

Polkastarter Profile

Polkastarter (POLS) is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,134,082 coins. Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkastarter’s official website is www.polkastarter.com/token

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Buying and Selling Polkastarter

