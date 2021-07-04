Poema Global Holdings Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:PPGHU)

Poema Global’s (OTCMKTS:PPGHU) lock-up period will end on Monday, July 5th. Poema Global had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 6th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

PPGHU opened at $10.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05. Poema Global has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $10.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Poema Global in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Poema Global in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Poema Global in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Poema Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Poema Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000.

Poema Global Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the technology sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

