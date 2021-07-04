Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Stock Position Increased by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 110.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,543 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $6,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth $109,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Planet Fitness news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 738 shares of company stock worth $59,427 in the last 90 days. 6.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $74.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.80. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.42 and a 52 week high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.49 million. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.21.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

