PIXEL (PXL) Trading Down 81.2% Over Last Week

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 4th. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded 81.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $3,761.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PIXEL

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

