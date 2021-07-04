Piper Sandler Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a report released on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.39.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $83.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

In other news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $434,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,768,408.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $478,830.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,857,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,176. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 366.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.