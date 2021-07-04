Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann Sells 37,500 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $2,943,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $2,970,375.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $2,846,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,000.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $1,806,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $1,748,250.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,500.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $4,125,264.00.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $79.31 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1,321.83 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.89.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 1,970.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,503,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872,010 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272,952 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 323.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,634,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538,891 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

