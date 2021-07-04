Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 137,600 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,762,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 137,600 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $32,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 619.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,358,000 after buying an additional 42,329,564 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,534,000 after buying an additional 4,778,782 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 2,132.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,734,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,903,000 after buying an additional 3,566,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,141,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,892,000 after buying an additional 2,595,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on INFY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.97.

Shares of INFY stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $21.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,908,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,074,721. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.36.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.