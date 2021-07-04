Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 537,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,693 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $27,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,496,000 after acquiring an additional 663,656 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 720.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,420 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 202,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 14,598 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Altria Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,233,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,568,000 after purchasing an additional 43,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MO stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,516,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,226,771. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $87.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

