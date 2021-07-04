Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,448 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,833 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $24,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,103,633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,046,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,423,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,112,764,000 after acquiring an additional 949,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,394,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $827,218,000 after acquiring an additional 84,386 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $597,509,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,317,623 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $524,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

Shares of GM stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.96. 9,699,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,389,171. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $85.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.78.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,489.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,975 shares of company stock valued at $17,317,617 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

