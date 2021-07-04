Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 606,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 245,877 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $38,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,715,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $2,141,057,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,474,498,000 after buying an additional 629,100 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Intel by 5.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,189,355,000 after buying an additional 1,634,509 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,932,489,000 after buying an additional 994,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.32.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.76. 17,223,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,805,172. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.66. The company has a market cap of $229.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

