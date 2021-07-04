Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,046,805 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 372,145 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.8% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $60,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 59.6% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.44. 11,392,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,046,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.12. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.75 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,877,955. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

