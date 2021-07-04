PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (RCS) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on August 2nd

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) declared a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.
Shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.66. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $7.99.
About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
