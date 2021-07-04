PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on August 2nd

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.
Shares of NYSE PNI opened at $11.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $12.14.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
