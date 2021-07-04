PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,400 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the May 31st total of 96,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCN. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 581,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 160,159 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 105,674 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 43,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 66,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 41,471 shares during the last quarter.

PCN stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $18.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

