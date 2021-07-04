Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the May 31st total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 462,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,306. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 9,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $123,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,735.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,500 shares of company stock valued at $671,759. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Photronics by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Photronics by 1,493.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. Photronics has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $14.56. The firm has a market cap of $805.12 million, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.20.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Photronics will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

