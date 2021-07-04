Phore Reaches Market Cap of $4.76 Million (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Phore has a market cap of $4.76 million and $3,887.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000549 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Phore has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,406,415 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

