Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 982 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 10,981 shares.The stock last traded at $16.28 and had previously closed at $17.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharvaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

The company has a market cap of $518.99 million and a PE ratio of -2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.00.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.36). On average, analysts anticipate that Pharvaris will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

About Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.