Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Short Interest Down 28.7% in June

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,000 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the May 31st total of 336,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of PEYUF traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.79. The stock had a trading volume of 43,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,288. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.13. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0328 dividend. This is a boost from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.59%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEYUF. TD Securities raised Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

