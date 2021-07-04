Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.100-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.53 billion-$3.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.Pentair also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.750-$0.800 EPS.

Pentair stock opened at $68.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.76.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. Morgan Stanley cut Pentair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Pentair in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.94.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

