Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Pearson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pearson presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of PSO opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pearson has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Pearson in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pearson by 176.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pearson by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Pearson by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Pearson by 54.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

