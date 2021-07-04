PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target Raised to $69.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $55.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.14.

PDC Energy stock opened at $46.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.97. PDC Energy has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $49.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,513,837.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $303,231.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 142.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1,520.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $49,000.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

