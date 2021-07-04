PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.10

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 1994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

About PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY)

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

