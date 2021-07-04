Paylocity Holding Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Paylocity in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Paylocity’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Paylocity’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $195.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 172.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.90. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $124.75 and a 52-week high of $218.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Paylocity by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Paylocity by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 501,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,208,000 after buying an additional 28,074 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

