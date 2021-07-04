Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Brokerages predict that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will post $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $987.99 million and the highest is $1.04 billion. Paychex posted sales of $932.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year sales of $4.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paychex.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,660,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,851. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex has a 52 week low of $69.96 and a 52 week high of $109.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 86.84%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,302.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 51,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 217,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Paychex by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Paychex by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Paychex by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paychex (PAYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.