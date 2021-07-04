Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) to post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.57. Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 171.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.83 million.

PRTK has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. WBB Securities upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

In other news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 34,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $333,330.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 913,676 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 7,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $73,341.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 364,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,134.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,107 shares of company stock valued at $573,338 in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 116.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,802 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 127,529 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $109,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 22,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 60,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.94. 387,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,670. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $325.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.17.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

