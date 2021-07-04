Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Takes Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 322,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,900,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,502 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,215,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,763,000 after buying an additional 362,822 shares during the period. Bank of Italy grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 19,374,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,744,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,309,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,649,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,819,000 after acquiring an additional 701,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $16.63. 1,655,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,935,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $18.49.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. AlphaValue raised CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

