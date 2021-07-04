Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Takes $2.12 Million Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 31,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Hub Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hub Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

NASDAQ HUBG traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.08. 236,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.37. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.18 and a 1 year high of $74.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.